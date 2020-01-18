Virat Kohli Nears Golden Century Of 50+ Scores In ODIs Ahead Of Ind Vs Aus Bengaluru Game

India pipped Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot to level the 3-match series 1-1. On the back of a suave knock by Virat Kohli, the ‘Men in Blue’ posted a mammoth 340-6 in their 50 overs. The Indian captain was dexterously supported by opener Shikhar Dhawan as the duo shared a 103-run second-wicket stand. Meanwhile, KL Rahul exploded with late fireworks to power India to a huge first-innings total.

FIFTY!



Keeping it nice and simple, Captain @imVkohli brings up his 56th ODI half-century. Keep going, Skip 💪#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SxDJkigdnt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli on the cusp of major ODI milestone

During the Indian innings, Virat Kohli notched up his 56th ODI half-century. The right-hander was eventually dismissed by his nemesis Adam Zampa for 78. Virat Kohli’s match-winning fifty was also his 99th 50+ score in ODI cricket.

Apart from his 56 half-centuries, the cricketer has also slammed 43 tons in ODIs. If the prolific batsman registers yet another fifty in the upcoming game, the cricketer will become only the second Indian and fifth batsman in the history of ODI cricket to register 100 fifty-plus scores in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 145 such scores (49x100s, 96x50s). He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis. Former Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly are the other Indians featuring in the top 10 list of most 50+ scores in 50-overs internationals. Let’s take a look at top 10 batsmen with most fifty and above scores in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar – 100s: 49, 50s: 96 – 145

Kumar Sangakkara – 100s: 25, 50s: 93 – 118

Ricky Ponting – 100s: 30, 50s: 82 – 112

Jacques Kallis – 100s: 17, 50s: 86 – 103

Virat Kohli – 100s: 43, 50s: 56 – 99

Mahela Jayawardene – 100s: 19, 50s: 77 – 96

Sanath Jayasuriya – 100s: 28, 50s: 68 – 96

Rahul Dravid – 100s: 12, 50s: 83 – 95

Sourav Ganguly – 100s: 22, 50s: 72 – 94

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 100s: 10, 50s: 83 – 93

Ind vs Aus 2020 3rd ODI

The two teams will now clash in a series-deciding third ODI at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 19. It will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to beat Australia by 36 runs and level the series 1-1. Onto the decider in Bengaluru. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/H808C2tbot — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

