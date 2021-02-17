Delhi Capitals Appoint Ex-Indian Army Officer As Interim CEO Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return to India after the previous season was organized in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the franchises are gearing up for the country's biggest T20 carnival, as they look to leave no stones unturned ahead of the much-anticipated season. IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals have also introduced a notable change in their think tank by naming Colonel Vinod Bisht as their interim CEO.

IPL 2021: Delhi capitals appoint Colonel Vinod Bisht as their interim CEO

Colonel Vinod Bisht is a paratrooper and has served the Indian Armed Forces for over two decades. Moreover, he is also an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad. He has been a part of the Delhi-based IPL franchise since the inception of the competition, and he has now taken over as the interim CEO for them.

Dhiraj Malhotra was the CEO of the Delhi Capitals for the last two years. However, he had to relinquish his position after he was appointed as the new General Manager for Game Development for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing the outgoing Saba Karim. DC chairman Kiran Kumar Gandhi thanked Malhotra for his services through an official media release where he commended the efforts put in by the former CEO and also wished him luck for his future endeavors.

DC list of retained players 2021

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had a fabulous season last year, where they finally broke the jinx and made it to their maiden final. The management has decided to stick with their core players after a successful season. Delhi Capitals have parted ways with only six players. Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey and Jason Roy have been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

DC list of retained players 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.

IPL auction date and time

As confirmed by the BCCI, the auction will take place in Chennai on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM (IST) onwards. IPL auction date and time -

IPL auction live streaming in India

Cricket enthusiasts will also be treated with the live telecast as well as live streaming of the event. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program from 2 pm IST onwards while the auction will begin at 3 pm. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV.

