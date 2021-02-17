Graeme Smith Hails Faf Du Plessis' Contribution As Veteran Bids Adieu To Test Cricket

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith has said that with veteran batsman Faf du Plessis retiring, there would be a big gap in the Proteas Test side. Smith's remarks came as former Proteas skipper du Plessis announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Wednesday to focus on the next two T20 World Cups.

'Faf has been a prolific Test cricketer': Graeme Smith

"Faf has been a prolific Test cricketer for the Proteas for a number of years now and to lose him in this format is going to leave another big gap in the team. His commitment to the team has always been undoubtable and his transparency with Cricket South Africa about his plans has always been appreciated and we respect his decision, knowing he would not have come by it easily," said Smith in an official release.

"I would like to thank Faf on behalf of CSA for his years of service and dedication to the Proteas' Test team and we look forward to engaging further with him on how he can continue contributing to the team in a meaningful way," the former South African skipper added.

READ: IPL 2021: Jason Holder Likely To Miss First Week, Will SRH Go For Back-up At Auction?

Faf du Plessis brings curtains down on his red-ball career

The ex-Proteas captain announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, thus calling time on a glorious Test career that lasted a little more than eight years. On Wednesday morning, du Plessis took to Instagram and uploaded an official statement where he revealed his decision to retire from Test cricket.

READ: IPL 2021: KXIP Change Name To Punjab Kings, Fans React With Comical Memes Online

Faf's Test career

The Pretoria cricketer made his Test debut on November 23, 2012, against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He immediately made waves by scoring a sensational fourth-innings century to save the game for the 'Rainbow Nation'.

When it comes to the game's longest format, the 36-year-old has represented South Africa in 69 matches where he went on to score 4163 runs at a brilliant average of 40.00 to go with 10 centuries and 21 fifties. He also took over South Africa's Test captaincy in 2016 and went on to lead the Proteas in 36 games before relinquishing captaincy duties in January 2020 after a series loss against England at home.

READ: BCCI Announces Squad For The Final Two Tests Against England As Umesh Yadav Returns

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.