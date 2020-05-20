Aakash Chopra Claims Abuses From Fans Over Comments On MS Dhoni Made Him Quit Twitter

Last month, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra picked a 14-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year. MS Dhoni, who has not played at the international level since India’s shocking defeat to New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semi-final, was omitted from Aakash Chopra’s squad. The former cricketer recently revealed that he had to cop much abuse from many MS Dhoni fans for snubbing the veteran from his 14-member list.

“People abused my kids as well” – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra recently took to his YouTube channel to interact with his former teammate Ajit Agarkar. In the video, Chopra revealed that he had to face severe backlash from fans for snubbing MS Dhoni from his squad, thus prompting him to quit social media for a few days. The former Indian opening batsman said that even his kids were subjected to much abuse over his take on MS Dhoni and the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar also expressed his doubts regarding MS Dhoni’s participating in the T20 World Cup. The former Indian pacer said that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not played for almost a year, which will make an impactful return all the more difficult for the cricketer. However, Agarkar also said that whether MS Dhoni wants to retire or not, is entirely his own decision.

Aakash Chopra reveals the extreme side of MS Dhoni fans, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

One of the most talked-about prospects of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was the return of MS Dhoni to competitive cricket. According to many cricket experts, including India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, the IPL 2020 season was crucial for MS Dhoni in determining whether the Ranchi-born cricketer will be selected for the T20 World Cup or not. MS Dhoni is intended to reprise his leadership role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While CSK were slated to launch their IPL 2020 campaign on March 29 against Mumbai Indians, the much-awaited tournament got postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown.

