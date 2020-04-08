Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler's Net Worth, IPL Salary And Latest ₹60.86 Lakh Donation

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in sporting action across the globe suspended or postponed as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus. Many cricketers have stepped and contributed to the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler also chipped in and auctioned his 2019 World Cup final jersey to help raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. Here, let us take a look at the latest Jos Buttler donation and the overall Jos Buttler net worth figure.

Jos Buttler donation: Jos Buttler net worth and Rajasthan Royals salary

Jos Buttler's major earnings are through playing cricket for England and in T20 leagues across the globe. The estimated Jos Buttler net worth is $10 million (₹76.4 Crore) as of 2020 according to celebsupdate.com. The English wicket-keeper pockets a hefty ₹4.4 crore from Rajasthan Royals per season and is set to feature for the Steve Smith-led franchise in IPL 2020. Jos Buttler is one of the regulars for England across all formats of the game and the Rajasthan Royals star reportedly pockets close $1.14 Million (₹8.7 crore) according to mirror.co.uk.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

Jos Buttler donation: Buttler auctions World Cup final jersey to aid coronavirus fight

In a bid to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler auctioned his 2019 World Cup final jersey to collect funds. The initiative received a massive response as the English wicketkeeper-batsman with as many as 82 bids registered from different parts of the world. The jersey was eventually sold for a whopping ₹60.86 lakh with the proceeds going to the aid of those in need amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Jos Buttler donation: English wicketkeeper to feature for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will feature for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020. Buttler has been central to Rajasthan Royals' plans since joining the franchise two years ago and the retention of his services was a no brainer for the franchise. Jos Buttler has featured in 21 games for the Rajasthan Royals and has amassed an impressive 859 runs for the franchise and the Steve Smith-led side would hope that Buttler can lead them to glory for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Disclaimer: The above Jos Buttler net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.