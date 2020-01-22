Aakash Chopra Urges India To Look Beyond Hardik Pandya For Seam Bowling All-rounders

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India’s ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of New Zealand. Not long ago, India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent surgery for his long-standing back injury. However, the cricketer was still not deemed fit for the New Zealand tour as Pandya was omitted from both limited-overs squads by BCCI.

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

India needs a back-up seam-bowling all-rounder: Aakash Chopra

According to cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, Hardik Pandya has been India’s only seam-bowling all-rounder who has cemented his place in the side in recent times. While writing for a leading online cricket portal, Chopra wrote that India needs to start searching for back-up all-rounders going forward. He also praised Pandya’s bowling prowess as he has made some enhancements in that department. According to Chopra, his bowling was not penetrative enough earlier to complete his quota of overs.

Aakash Chopra added that Indian team management is taking a risk by going in with only five bowling options prior to any series. He emphasised on the requirement for more all-rounders like Hardik Pandya in the side if the team wants to fare well at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

India tour of New Zealand 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co. are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests over the course of 40 days in New Zealand. Both teams will clash in the first of five T20I matches on January 24 at Eden Park in Auckland.

