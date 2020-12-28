Aakash Chopra, Wasim Jaffer Take Witty Digs At MS Dhoni-led ICC's T20I Team Of The Decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday revealed the names of cricketers who made the cut for the T20I and ODI Team of the Decade led by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The team features four Indian players, two Australians, two West Indians, and one South African, Sri Lankan and Afghanistan player each.

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glen Maxwell, Keiron Pollard along with MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper, formed the batting line up, while leg spinner Rashid Khan and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga have been named as the three specialist bowlers for the side. The announcement of the ICC T20I Team of the Decade left fans and experts surprised due to the lack of bowling options with former India openers Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra taking a jibe at the selection of the team.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐



A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Aakash Chopra, Wasim Jaffer tweet on ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Following the announcement, Wasim Jaffer took a subtle dig at the selection by using a meme featuring MS Dhoni. The picture is from Dhoni's famous answer during Dream11 IPL 2020, where he had cleared the air about his IPL retirement. Jaffer in his tweet tweaked his answer in his meme.

Just like Jaffer, cricketer-turned-commentator, Aakash Chopra also raised questions over the ICC's decision to pick three bowlers in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade. Here's what Chopra tweeted about the selection:

Only three proper bowlers??? Seriously?? 🤷‍♂️🧐😱 https://t.co/yel0MzNoT3 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

Dhoni IPL 2020 price

MS Dhoni made his IPL debut for the Chennai team in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Since then the veteran has contested in all twelve IPL seasons (between 2008 and 2019) leading his team to three IPL trophies. While MS Dhoni spent the majority of those twelve seasonal camps in Chennai, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 after Chennai were banned for two years.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Chennai franchise retained the cricketer for the much-awaited 13th edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni's IPL salary, cumulative of all 13 seasons, places him among some of the highest-paid cricketers of the cash-rich T20 league. As per his performance across IPL auctions and trading windows, Dhoni's IPL salary amounts to approximately ₹137.84 crores (US$18.4 million). Dhoni's IPL 2020 price was ₹15 crores.

Image: Aakash Chopra / Punjab / Twitter

