Ajinkya Rahane On Brink Of Huge First In Indian Cricket After MCG Century Vs Australia

Ajinkya Rahane smacked a blistering ton as an undermanned India took a first-innings advantage against Australia on Day 2. Rahane remained unbeaten on 104 from 200 balls at stumps but only managed to add another eight runs to his overnight score on Day 3. He was ably supported by all-round maverick Ravindra Jadeja as the duo formed a 121-run stand to get India’s lead past triple figures.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane century vs Australia; watch video

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Significance of Ajinkya Rahane century vs Australia

Ajinkya Rahane seems to have made the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) his own as the cricketer now averages 68.4 at the iconic venue. His 112-run knock is his second Test century at MCG in a Boxing Day game and the 12th of his career. Interestingly, his latest century also puts him in an elite list of Indian captains as he joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly among others in an exclusive club.

Ajinkya Rahane’s 112-run innings now marks the eighth instance of an Indian skipper scoring a Test ton in Australia. Previously, Mohammad Azharuddin reached three-figures in 1991/92 at Adelaide. Sachin Tendulkar (MCG in 1999) and Sourav Ganguly (Gabba in 2003) have also scored their respective tons as captains of the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, current skipper Virat Kohli has achieved the milestone four times in his career between the years 2014 and 2018.

While Rahane has become the fifth Indian captain to register a ton in Australia, he is now poised to achieve something that no other Indian has achieved before on Australian soil. All previous instances of Indian skippers scoring centuries in Australia have resulted in either a defeat or a draw for India. As Team India tighten their grip at the MCG in the ongoing bout, the visitors are favourites to seal the game and bring the series to parity. A win here would also make Rahane the first-ever Indian skipper to lead his side to a win with a century.

India vs Australia live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing this report, Australia had reached 105-6 after 51 overs. Cameron Green was batting with the tail. The hosts still find themselves 26 runs away from wiping off their first-innings deficit. Four Indian bowlers took a wicket each, while Ravindra Jadeja took 2-14 from his eight overs.

For the India vs Australia live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

It's all happening here at the MCG.



A brilliant review by the Indian Captain and Tim Paine has to depart.



Australia 6 down for 99, trail by 32 runs.



Live - https://t.co/lyjpjyeMX5 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rLAaSed7yv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

A look at Ajinkya Rahane's stats

Ajinkya Rahane's stats column in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. In 66 Tests, barring the ongoing one, the charismatic right-hander has stockpiled 4,245 runs at an average of 42.45. With his latest century, he extended his Test tally to 4,357 runs with 12 tons and 22 half-centuries.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

