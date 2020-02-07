NZ Vs Ind 2nd ODI Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Ahead Of The Match In Auckland

After hammering New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, India received a wake-up call in the first ODI on February 5. Black Caps overhauled India’s 347-run total with 11 balls to spare. They took a 1-0 lead in the series. The upcoming second ODI of the three-match contests wil be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on February 8. The action will commence at 7:30 AM IST.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 1st T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Squad Updates

NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the limited-overs segment of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw will be replacing Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury during the final T20I contest. Check out the final line-ups of both teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Weather report

Apart from partly cloudy skies in the initial hours, no rainfall is expected during the course of the game. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 18°C to 21°C.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Pitch report

The Eden Park deck for the upcoming ODI is expected to be a batting-friendly one. With short boundaries on both sides of the wicket, another 300+ game is on the cards. In the past five 50-overs internationals contested at the venue, the team batting second have won the game on three occasions. We can expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

Tough day at the office but we hope to come back strong next ODI 🇮🇳💪🏻 #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CzOfPrVEBF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Is 80 Runs Away From Breaking Rare T20I Record Owned By MS Dhoni