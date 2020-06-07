UAE Wants To Host IPL; Sends Offer To BCCI Touting Its State-of-the-art Neutral Venues

The UAE Cricket Board has reportedly confirmed its offer to host the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the high-octane tournament is moved out of India. Following the coronavirus outbreak, IPL 2020 was shelved as sporting activities across the globe came to a halt. UAE's offer to host the next edition of the IPL comes amid the World Cup-IPL debate, although the final call on the T20 World Cup will be taken in the ICC meeting on June 10.

UAE confirms offer to BCCI

A report in the 'Gulf News' said that the UAE Cricket Board has made an offer to the BCCI that it can host the IPL. "In the past, Emirates Cricket Board has successfully hosted IPL matches in UAE. We have a proven record of being hosts as a neutral venue for various bilateral and multi-nation cricket activities in the past," its general secretary Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

UAE has also reportedly offered the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to host their season.

'Last option to play IPL outside India'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly discussing ways to conduct the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its contagious nature continue to impact worldwide cricketing activities.

As per ANI, a BCCI official recently stated that the board is currently looking at all options to save IPL 2020. The official also stated that shifting the tournament out of the country is also a possibility this year. However, the source also informed that taking the event outside India will be BCCI’s last resort. The official cited the example of IPL 2009 (in South Africa) and IPL 2014 (in UAE) by saying that the tournament has been staged outside of India before.

