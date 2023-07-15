'Aap Se Zyada Ball...': Ishan Kishan Makes Playful Jab Over Rahane During IND Vs WI Test

The Indian cricket team got off to a dominating start in the two-match Test series against West Indies and defeated the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 171-run knock of 387 balls. Apart from Jaiswal, the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin picked up a total of 17 wickets in the whole match wherein Ashwin finished with a 10-wicket haul and a total count of 12 dismissals.

3 things you need to know

West Indies did not showcase a productive batting performance

Indian cricket achieved a huge first-innings score wherein skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score hundreds, batsman Virat Kohli also scored a half-century.

However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was not able to cash into the opportunity and got out for a score of 3 runs off 11 balls, Though the hosts displayed a horrible batting performance and the first innings was bundled for a score of 130 runs. While none of the batsmen were able to stay and score runs, Jomel Warrican played a cameo of 18 runs in 18 balls.

Ishan Kishan mocks Ajinkya Rahane with epic remark

Team India wicketkeeper and debutant Ishan Kishan, who was also playing his first Test, was seen mocking vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during the first IND vs WI Test match. While reacting to Jomel Warrican's aggressive strokeplay, Ishan Kishan told Rahane, who was fielding at short leg, that he has played more balls than you. Kishan said on the stump mic:

Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai. (He has now played more balls than you, Ajju [Ajinkya Rahane] brother.)

The Indian cricket team also began their journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 with a win and now is positioned at the top of the table. Rohit Sharma and Co. now will aim to win the second Test at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad and will hope to continue their winning momentum over the hosts.