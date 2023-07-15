Ben Duckett Makes Astounding claim On Australia Being Anxious About Facing English Pacer

The Australian cricket team was not able to continue their winning momentum in the third Ashes 2023 as they lost the match by three wickets against England. English pacer Mark Wood was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Wood picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and also made a total of 40 runs in the whole match. Skipper Ben Stokes also played a knock of 80 runs in the first innings and took the hosts to a respectable total.

3 things you need to know

The English cricket team needed 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test

Harry Brook played a knock of 75 runs in the second innings and played important in the team's win

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

ALSO READ | Alex Carey says he would repeat Bairstow stumping if another chance arises in Ashes

Ben Duckett reveals Australia's biggest fear ahead of the 4th Test

(English pacer Mark Wood during the ENG vs IND Test series / Image: AP)

English cricket team opener Ben Duckett, while speaking to 'The Guardian,' spoke on the Australian team's biggest fear ahead of the 4th Test. Duckett said the visitors will not want to play Mark Wood in the next two Tests of the Ashes 2023 series.

I also know for a fact Australia will not want Woody to play these last two games. It’s so weird; how does he bowl so fast? He’s not a big bloke, it’s just arm-speed, I guess. He’s so skiddy and always at you, so I’m very happy he’s on my team. And it’s not just with the ball, the way he took them on with the bat was game-changing.

So far in the entire series, the Australian cricket team has displayed a better showcase than the hosts when it comes on grabbing the crucial moments of a match. However, it changed in the third Test due to the introduction of Mark Wood.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy: Priyank Panchal's fighting knock keeps West Zone alive against South Zone

Ben Duckett praises the Australian cricket team

My view on the Australian team is that they’re a very, very good team. But they’re a bunch of nice guys. Pat Cummins seems like one of the nicest blokes in cricket. If I bowled 90mph like him I’d give the batter a lot more chat. But it doesn’t feel like they’re trying to intimidate anyone out there, they’re just focusing on their skills. It’s nice.

The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from July 19, 2023.