Eng Vs Aus 2020: Aaron Finch Reveals Reason Behind Australia NOT Kneeling For BLM On Tour

Sports fans witnessed a new side of the cricket fraternity as it came out to lend their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. In the wake of the moment that kicked off to condemn racial discrimination, the Black Lives Matter protest gained international attention because of social media. Sportspersons also started acknowledging the campaign as they started taking a knee to display their support for the same. When England hosted West Indies for a three-match Test series earlier this year, both the teams took a knee ahead of the first Test. The trend continued during England's ODI series against Ireland.

Black Lives Matter: Australia not to do iconic kneeling gesture on England tour

However, Australia's limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch reveals that his team will not kneel during the Eng vs Aus 2020 series. He insisted on promoting education about the issue instead of the gesture. The opening batsman also has also raised the same issue to counterpart Eoin Morgan about not taking part in the gesture. He added how the sport of cricket does not discriminate anyone on the basis of race, religion or nationality.

Aaron Finch is also immensely proud to be a part of a sport that does not warrant any sort of discrimination and is appreciated all over the world for the same. The England vs Pakistan series also did not have players taking a knee ahead of their matches.

Eng vs Aus 2020 series

Aaron Finch is leading the Australian cricket team in a 3-match T20I series in England that started on September 4. The tour, which will also feature 3 ODIs, will end on September 16. The Eng vs Aus 2020 series marks the return of the Australian side in international cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitors have already lost the T20I series after losing the first two matches. The final T20I of Eng vs Aus 2020 is slated to take place on September 8 and the Eng vs Aus 2020 ODIs are set to commence from September 11.

IPL 2020: Aaron Finch's first year with RCB

Aaron Finch will travel to the UAE after the Eng vs Aus 2020 series to join his new franchise RCB for the IPL 2020. The opening batsman was scalped by RCB after a bidding war with KKR at ₹4.4 crore. The Bangalore-based franchise has resumed their training after the completion of their stipulated self-isolation period. RCB will take on SRH in their first game of IPL 2020 on September 21.

