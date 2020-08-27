Aaron Finch Brings Curtains Down On Test Career, Says 'don’t Think It’s Realistic To Play'

Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that he will never play Test cricket again in order to focus more on white-ball cricket and play till World Cup 2023. The 13th edition of the quadrennial event is scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2023. Finch was a key member of the Australian squad that had won their record fifth World Cup in 2015 that was jointly hosted by Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. He had then led the Aussies to the semi-finals of the 2019 edition of the showpiece event as well.

“In terms of red-ball cricket, I don’t think it’s realistic to play Test cricket again. Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters,” said Finch while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Unlike his successful limited-overs career, Finch never found success in the longest format as he has only managed to feature in five Tests.

Aaron Finch's next assignments

Finch will be leading Australia in the upcoming away limited-overs series against England that includes three One Day Internationals and the same number of T20Is. The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series will be played on September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and, 16 respectively.

The ODI matches will be a part of the inaugural 2020-22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. All the fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

The 2015 World Cup winner will then be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He has been roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB will be looking to break their title jinx after having faltered at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 seasons respectively.

