RCB Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Play SRH In First Match On September 21

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) arrived at the desert country in August itself and began their IPL 2020 training routine after undergoing their mandatory quarantine norms. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the RCB schedule in the process.

RCB schedule: BCCI releases RCB time table for IPL 2020

According to the recently-announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.

Here is a look at the entire RCB schedule and RCB time table as released by the IPL governing council:

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Stadium/City 1 RCB vs SRH Monday, Sep 21 7:30 PM Dubai 2 RCB vs KXIP Thursday, Sep 24 7:30 PM Dubai 3 RCB vs MI Monday, Sep 28 7:30 PM Dubai 4 RCB vs RR Saturday, Oct 3 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 RCB vs DC Monday, Oct 5 7:30 PM Dubai 6 RCB vs CSK Saturday, Oct 10 7:30 PM Dubai 7 RCB vs KKR Monday, Oct 12 7:30 PM Sharjah 8 RCB vs KXIP Thursday, Oct 15 7:30 PM Sharjah 9 RCB vs RR Saturday, Oct 17 3:30 PM Dubai 10 RCB vs KKR Wednesday, Oct 21 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 RCB vs CSK Sunday, Oct 25 3:30 PM Dubai 12 RCB vs MI Wednesday, Oct 28 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 13 RCB vs SRH Saturday, Oct 31 7:30 PM Sharjah 14 RCB vs DC Monday, Nov 2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

RCB squad: RCB players for IPL 2020

After the announcement of RCB schedule and RCB time table, here is a look at the entire list of RCB players for IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

