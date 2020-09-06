RCB Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Play SRH In First Match On September 21

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) arrived at the desert country in August itself and began their IPL 2020 training routine after undergoing their mandatory quarantine norms. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the RCB schedule in the process.
According to the recently-announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.
|
Match No.
|Match
|Day and Date
|Time (IST)
|Stadium/City
|1
|RCB vs SRH
|Monday, Sep 21
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|2
|RCB vs KXIP
|Thursday, Sep 24
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|3
|RCB vs MI
|Monday, Sep 28
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|4
|RCB vs RR
|Saturday, Oct 3
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|RCB vs DC
|Monday, Oct 5
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6
|RCB vs CSK
|Saturday, Oct 10
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|7
|RCB vs KKR
|Monday, Oct 12
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|8
|RCB vs KXIP
|Thursday, Oct 15
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|9
|RCB vs RR
|Saturday, Oct 17
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|10
|RCB vs KKR
|Wednesday, Oct 21
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|11
|RCB vs CSK
|Sunday, Oct 25
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|12
|RCB vs MI
|Wednesday, Oct 28
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|13
|RCB vs SRH
|Saturday, Oct 31
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|14
|RCB vs DC
|Monday, Nov 2
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
