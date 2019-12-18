Aaron Finch Backs 'three Dimensional' Glenn Maxwell, Says 'will Be Back In The Frame Soon'

Even though the swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell missed a place in the ODI squad for the tour of India, Australia’s limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch backed the Victorian, saying that he can't be kept from the team for long considering his power-hitting skills in all formats of the game. The power hitter who was on an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health issues will finally be back into mainstream cricket in December.

Australia on Tuesday made seven changes to their squad that played their last ODI in World Cup 2019 as big names like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon did not find a place in the 14-member team for the India tour. Speaking about Maxwell’s absence from the squad, Finch asserted that he would be disappointed for not making the squad, however, the skipper was certain that he will make a comeback soon.

"Obviously he'll (Maxwell) be disappointed, like everyone who missed out is but at the end of the day he just hasn't got the runs required of a top-order player in one-day cricket recently. No doubt he'll be back. He's a gun. A three-dimensional player that can have such a huge impact. It's just a matter of time, he'll get some runs and be right back up there in the frame again," he added.

Glenn Maxwell speaks about his break

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took everyone by surprise by announcing his indefinite break from the game. While speaking with the reporters, Maxwell revealed his partner was the first to notice the cricketer’s mental struggles a few months ago. He said that after an initial conversation with his partner, she suggested him to speak to someone.

Maxwell announced his break after the conclusion of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The 2015 World Cup-winning all-rounder contested the first two T20I matches when Sri Lanka toured Australia in October. After his break, Maxwell was replaced by D'Arcy Short for the final game against the visitors.

