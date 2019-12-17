Marnus Labuschagne Set To Make ODI Debut In India In Jan 2020, Glenn Maxwell Axed By CA

Australia is set to play its first ODI series since the World Cup 2019 with their tour of India in January 2020 for a 3-match ODI series. The first match is scheduled to be played on January 14 in Mumbai. The visitors announced their squad on Tuesday which include their in-form Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne is expected to don the yellow jersey for the first time as he is likely to bat at the same No.3 position in the 50-over format as well.

Australia's revamped ODI squad prepares to take on India

The Aussies last played an ODI when they faced archrivals England in the World Cup semi-final and got knocked out by the eventual champions. However, the former champions have now overhauled their squad as some players are set to either make their debut or a potential comeback. Marnus Labuschagne has set the cricketing world on fire with his consistency with the bat in Test cricket for Australia as well as in ODI cricket for his domestic team, Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup. Australia chief selector Trevor Hohns told cricket.com.au that Labuschagne is ready for the challenge that the spinning pitches in India offer.

While Marnus Labuschagne will get a chance in India, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has surprisingly not made the cut in Australia's squad. Hohns referred to Maxwell's poor form in ODI cricket over the last one year and said that Cricket Australia will wait for the veteran to strike form again. Maxwell had taken a break from cricket in mid-October citing concerns over his mental health. He is set to return to the game by leading the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League that starts on Tuesday. Other players who will be making a comeback into the national ODI squad are Sean Abbott, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's 14-man squad for the India series:

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (vice-captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

