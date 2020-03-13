AUS Vs NZ: Aaron Finch And Martin Guptill Controversially Shake Hands, Watch Video

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that sportspersons around the globe have been advised to maintain a minimum contact with their fellow professionals. Celebratory handshakes, receptions are being avoided across all sports and players might take some time to get used to it, which was the case on Friday during the first AUS vs NZ ODI. Steve Smith almost shook hands with players after taking a blinder at point and captain Aaron Finch went one better after shaking hands with Martin Guptill after the match.

Also Read: AUS Vs NZ: Steve Smith Takes Blinder At Point, Almost Shakes Hands, Watch Video

AUS vs NZ: Aaron Finch and Martin Guptill controversially shake hands despite coronavirus guidelines

The incident happened after Pat Cummins dismissed Trent Boult to seal a win for Australia in the first AUS vs NZ ODI. The players greeted each other post-match applauding each other due to health guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Many of them elbow bumped each other, but Australia captain Aaron Finch and Martin Guptill controversially shook hands post-match. Martin Guptill extended his hand as Aaron Finch walked towards him and the duo shook hands before embracing each other.

Also Read: AUS Vs NZ: Kane Williamson And Aaron Finch Accidentally Shake Hands Amid Covid-19 Threat

AUS vs NZ: Watch Martin Guptill and Aaron Finch shake hands despite Coronavirus guidelines

Also Read: 'No-Handshake Zone': Aus-NZ Players Applaud Instead Of Customary Handshakes Post The Match

AUS vs NZ played behind closed doors, IPL 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in closed-door matches across the globe and the same applies to the Aus vs NZ ODI series. The first ODI at Sydney was not open for fans and the next two ODIs are expected to be hosted in a similar fashion. Aaron Finch's IPL 2020 debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore will also have to wait after the tournament was postponed till April 15. Aaron Finch started the AUS vs NZ series on a positive note with a half-century and would look to continue his form in the remaining matches of the AUS vs NZ series.

Also Read: RCB Star Aaron Finch Admits Jasprit Bumrah Was The Cause Of His Nightmares