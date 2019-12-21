Aaron Finch Goes Past Yuvraj Singh For Playing In Most Number Of IPL Teams

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch raked in big numbers at the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata. After an intense bidding war between multiple franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally grabbed the cricketer for ₹4.40 crore. Finch made his IPL debut in 2010 when he represented Rajasthan Royals. His move with RCB would mean that Finch will join his eighth different franchise since his first IPL appearance. His deal with RCB also means that the Australian power-hitter will go past Yuvraj Singh for playing in the most number of IPL teams.

IPL Auction 2020: Aaron Finch beats Yuvraj Singh for playing in the most number of IPL teams

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh started out as Kings XI Punjab's captain in the inaugural edition of IPL. In all, Yuvraj shifted from one franchise to another seven times in 12 editions. Even though Aaron Finch debuted in 2010, the Australian has now represented eight different teams in the IPL.

After playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Finch was roped in by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2011 and 2012 editions. The Capitals then released the cricketer ahead of the IPL 2013 auction. Aaron Finch then joined Pune Warriors India in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Gujarat Lions then purchased the Australian for the next two years. Finch enjoyed a good stint with the franchise as he scored 693 runs in 26 matches for the side. In 2018, Kings XI Punjab became his seventh IPL team. For the 2019 edition, Aaron Finch opted out of the tournament to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

