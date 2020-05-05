Aaron Finch Joins David Warner On TikTok With Hilarious Comment In Very First Post

Australia's opening batsman David Warner has been quite popular on social media platform TikTok, which has become quite popular among sportspersons worldwide due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill with sports personalities making full use of this social media app. White-ball format skipper Aaron Finch, on Monday just like his teammate David Warner, tried hands at dancing for his latest Tik Tok video.

David Warner's TikTok challenge to Aaron Finch

On Monday, David Warner challenged Aaron Finch with another hilarious video on TikTok. In the latest David Warner TikTok video ,the cricketer can be seen pouring himself a cup of tea with Michael Jackson's classic track playing in the background. In the caption, he asked Aaron Finch if he can do better than that. Aaron Finch was quick to accept Warner's challenge

Aaron Finch replies to David Warner TikTok challenge video

After taking up David Warner TikTok challenge, Aaron Finch in his hilarious video shared his thoughts about what comes across his mind every time he thinks of dancing for a Tik Tok video. He captioned the image that he is over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. He further wrote that he might stick to cricket with quarantine hashtag. Here's Aaron Finch's TikTok video

Aaron Finch predicts the future of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but the coronavirus pandemic has cast serious doubt over the tournament taking place on the given date. Finch, who leads Australia in ODI and T20Is, feels that the T20 World Cup tournament could get postponed due to COVID-19.

While speaking to SEN Radio, Aaron Finch said that he does not mind if the T20 World Cup is played without crowds once the coronavirus situation is brought under control. Apart from the World Cup, Australia is also scheduled to host Virat Kohli's Team India for a T20I tri-series, followed by a four-match Test series in December.

(IMAGE: AARON FINCH / INSTAGRAM)