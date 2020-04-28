David Warner Leaves Fans In Splits For Wearing Wife Candice's Old Racing Costume

With no IPL action taking place until further notice, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is slowly making a name for himself on social media platform TikTok with his funny videos. Having gained more followers thanks to the viral video in which he was dancing to Katrina Kaif's Bollywood song Sheila ki Jawaani with daughter Indi Rae, David Warner's wife Candice also joined the cricketer on TikTok. In the latest TikTok video, the couple can be seen switching roles in the #flicktheswitch challenge.

David Warner's been active on TikTok - and these antics might make their way into his on-field celebrations! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/zcw0pKBkWG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 28, 2020

Also read: SRH Captain David Warner Aims To Have Career In Bollywood Post Retirement

David Warner wife: Candice's latest TikTok video

In the latest video, David Warner is seen in his Australian gear, while his wife Candice is seen surfboard paddling alongside him in her old Ironwoman racing costume. As the video continues, the couple switch roles with David Warner's wife Candice wearing her husband's Australian gear and the SRH skipper paddling in her costume. David Warner's wife Candice is a former Ironwoman and surf lifesaver. David Warner's wife Candice also shared a picture of the couple, with their roles reversed, on Instagram. Here is the latest video of the duo.

Also read: Sporting His Cricket Gear, David Warner Puts Up An Adorable Show With Family; Watch

David Warner trolled by former Australian teammate Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson trolled his former teammate David Warner for attempting the ‘Flick the Switch’ challenge. After the video was uploaded by the cricketer on his Instagram account, Johnson was quick to take a dig at his former teammate. Here's what Mitchell Johnson had to say -

Also Read: Chris Lynn Makes Fun Of David Warner's Latest Dancing Video With Wife: Watch

IPL: David Warner's Instagram chat with Kane Williamson and return to SRH

David Warner recently had a live Instagram chat with Kane Williamson where both the players spoke about various topics, which included Warner naming India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as the three he would pick to bat for his life.

Warner was recently reinstated as the skipper by SRH side in place of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Warner's return to SRH will have to wait for the time after the BCCI decided to postpone the current IPL season due to India lockdown. The Australian has the mainstay for the SRH side over the years and even led the SRH team to IPL glory back in 2016.

Also Read:Aussie Opener David Warner Talks To Kane Williamson; Picks 3 Best Batsmen Of The World