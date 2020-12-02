Aaron Finch Matches His Bangalore IPL Captain Virat Kohli In Major ODI Record; Watch Video

Australian skipper Aaron Finch notched up his 29th ODI fifty on Wednesday, en route to scoring a brisk 75 from 82 balls at the top of the order. Chasing India’s monumental total of 302-5 in the 3rd ODI in Canberra, the right-handed batsman faced the new ball earlier alongside newly-appointed opener Marnus Labuschagne. By bringing up his 29th overall ODI half-century, Aaron Finch has now registered 50-plus scores for the 17th time since January 1, 2019, thus eclipsing the likes of prolific run-scorers like Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Aaron Finch brings up his 3rd successive fifty in style, watch video

A 50 for Finch - and much needed for Australia! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rwL7EnzqQR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Aaron Finch equals Virat Kohli with Canberra special

Since January 1, 2019, only Indian captain Virat Kohli has registered as many 50-plus scores as his Australian limited-overs counterpart. Moreover, even during the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd ODI, the Indian batsman scored 63 runs from 78 balls to bring up his 60th ODI fifty. Interestingly, both Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch were teammates up until a month ago for the Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Trailing the two captain/batsmen are Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. During the aforementioned time period, Hope stockpiled 15 scores of 50 or more while Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are next on the list with 14 and 11 respectively. Here is a look at the entire list of batsmen with most 50-plus scores in ODI cricket since January 2019.

Most scores of 50+ in men's ODIs since Jan 1, 2019:



17 - Finch, Kohli

15 - Hope

14 - Rohit

11 - Babar #AUSvIND https://t.co/UiIsRGE6RI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli records in international cricket

The Virat Kohli records in international cricket, especially in ODIs, makes for a staggering read. The run-machine notched up his 60th ODI fifty at Canberra’s Manuka Oval today, to add to his 43 tons in the format. During the course of his 63-run knock, Virat Kohli also breached the 12,000-run mark in ODIs and became the fastest batsman in the world to do so, bettering the record of Sachin Tendulkar by 58 innings. In all, the Indian captain has stockpiled 12,040 runs across 242 ODI innings at an average of 59.31.

12000 ODI runs for King Kohli 👑



He's the fastest to achieve this feat 🔥🔥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5TK4s4069Y — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 211-6 after 38.3 overs. Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell were batting at the crease with the hosts requiring another 92 runs from 68 balls to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Image source: cricket.com.au

