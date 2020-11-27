BCCI Questioned By Fans On Twitter For Confusion Over Rohit Sharma's Injury

The curious case of Rohit Sharma's injury has baffled a certain section of Indian fans. There still seems to be no clarity regarding the swashbuckling cricketer's availability for the crucial India vs Australia 2020 series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared an update regarding the batsman's fitness and the board's approach regarding the whole situation irked fans as they expressed their displeasure on social media.

The BCCI recently made an announcement regarding the 33-year-old where they mentioned that the cricketer is currently stationed in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabilitation. The final call on his inclusion will be taken by the board after a medical assessment on December 11. Considering the mandatory quarantine norms in Australia, Rohit Sharma could well likely miss the first half of the 4-match Test series, even if he is cleared by the medical team.

The BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, in a media interaction during the IPL 2020, had commented on Rohit Sharma's omission from the Indian squad and cautioned the player that a hamstring injury could rupture if not given proper attention. However, Rohit Sharma was seen in action leading the Mumbai franchise in their last three matches of the cash-rich league, which contradicted Sourav Ganguly's claims. Rohit Sharma was later added to the Test squad, and Sourav Ganguly revealed that the star batsman was still only 70% fit, which is why he could not make the cut for the white-ball matches.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, India captain Virat Kohli also revealed being unaware of Rohit's availability. Speaking on the matter, he stated that he felt the opening batsman was fit after he returned to play for the Mumbai franchise. With several reports stating that Sourav Ganguly is likely to negotiate a shorter quarantine, the ball still not completely in India's court. Fans vented their frustration on Twitter regarding all the confusion surrounding the player's inclusion for India vs Australia 2020.

Wriddhiman Saha went with the Team , after Hamstring issues and not playing Playoffs in IPL



Rohit Sharma had to go to NCA after playing Playoffs in IPL ( being almost fit) & is now ruled out of the first Two Tests.



Well Played BCCI#rohit #BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/l1T6qtqMwe — Anuj Pathak (@Anuj_2707) November 24, 2020

Rohit Sharma dropped from all 3format of #AUSvIND even Ravi Shastri hinted in his interview during IPL. Its when Ro played playoffs they include his name in Test when everyone raise the question then this NCA & 70% fit theory came followed by out from 2test. #RohitSharma #BCCI pic.twitter.com/tJykw58Ja4 — P A Ls ♡ (@CricketGirl_45) November 24, 2020

If this ongoing BCCI politics fails, and Rohit Sharma plays the test series i bet he will answer the "coach, management and critics" with his bat like never before. @ImRo45 i just hope you play✨❤ — Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) November 24, 2020

At the time when Indian public are demanding T20I captaincy for @ImRo45, at that time @BCCI is trying to ruled out Rohit from all formats. This is how politics begins in Indian cricket...#RohitSharma #INDvsAUS #BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/8UQBBqiu86 — Arindam Deka (@ArindamDeka007) November 24, 2020

So @ImRo45 most likely won't be part of test series in Australia keeping in mind 14day quarantine rule.. it seems like @BCCI knew from start what they were doing as they decided saha should fly with rest of team even when injured. Rohit was included only for damage control — Jigar (@007jigs) November 24, 2020

@imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI pathetic leader , poor man mgmt respectively. In the case of @ImRo45 team mgmt nt included in the 1st squad and after not allow him to travel with the full squad.. It shows clear rift and bcuz of quarantine he lst 1st 2 test. Fitness issue is drama — Bibin Varghese (@Krizbibe2529) November 24, 2020

India vs Australia 2020

Team India's Australia assignment gets underway with the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The two teams will then battle it out in as many T20Is. Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the limited-overs series. However, there still are chances of him donning the whites for the four-Test match series that begins from December 17.

Source: PTI

