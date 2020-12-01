Aaron Finch Downplays Indian Bowlers, Claims Steve Smith Has 'mental Edge'

The Indian bowling line-up that consists of proven players of white-ball cricket like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravinder Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal has also looked pale in front of Australian batsmen in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. Steve Smith has been the pick of the batsmen for the hosts and has played phenomenally to orchestrate clinical victories for his side. Aaron Finch also is of the opinion that the batsman has a mental edge over the Indian bowlers, and his form should be a sign of worry for India.

Aaron Finch feels it will be difficult to stop Steve Smith

Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI, the major point of concern for the India side will be their inability to pick up regular wickets. Both of Australia's top-order, as well as the middle order, is in scintillating form in the series. However, it is Steve Smith who has done most of the damage with back-to-back centuries. If the batsman continues to torment the Indian bowling attack in a similar way, it would also impact India's chances of doing well in the Test matches.

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, where he lauded Smith for his exceptional run in the ODI series. He stated that it is very difficult to dismiss someone like Steve Smith, especially when he is in such a form. He revealed that irrespective of the conditions and the situations; the batsman has the tendency to excel especially when he has identified the bowlers against whom he is doing well.

Aaron Finch commended Steve Smith for smashing successive hundreds against India, and that too with both coming in just 62 balls. He appreciated Smith's capabilities to score runs quickly with minimum risk. The Australian captain is backing the 31-year-old batsman to continue his sensational form in the series.

Steve Smith centuries:

The batsman who made it to the Australian side as a young leg-spin bowler has become one of the most prolific run-scorers for the side. In the 127 ODIs that he has featured in, the batsman has 11 centuries to his name. With two 62-ball hundreds against India, the player has scored the third-fastest ton by an Australian. The cricketer also has 26 test centuries to his name in just 73 matches.

India vs Australia live:

After being outplayed by the hosts in the first two matches, the Indian team will look to put a strong show and salvage their pride in the last fixture of the ODI series. The Indis vs Australia 3rd ODI is scheduled to take place at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The India vs Australia live-action will commence from 9:10 am IST. For the live telecast of the matches in India, fans can tune in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

Australia have never lost an international game at the Manuka Oval, the venue for the third ODI against India 👀



Can they seal the series 3-0 to affirm their position at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table?#AUSvIND preview 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2020

