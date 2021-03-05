Aaron Finch Mocks Former Team RCB By Smashing Kyle Jamieson For 4 Sixes In An Over

Australian captain Aaron Finch celebrated his return to form in the previous game with another productive fifty against New Zealand in the fourth match of the series. Playing at the Wellington Regional Stadium, the opening batsman scored an unbeaten 79 off 55 balls in an innings laced with five boundaries and four sixes. Remarkably, Finch accumulated 26 runs off Australia’s 20th over that was bowled by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) latest New Zealand recruit, Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand vs Australia: Aaron Finch smacks 79*

New Zealand vs Australia: Aaron Finch punishes ex-IPL team’s latest recruit

Aaron Finch launched four sixes, including three in succession, in the final over of the Australian innings bowled by Kyle Jamieson. Interestingly, Finch was recently released by the RCB franchise from their previous squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On the other hand, the franchise purchased New Zealand’s up-and-rising speedster Kyle Jamieson at the IPL 2021 auction after engaging in a bidding war with several other teams.

Fans were quick to mock RCB’s decision of releasing Finch and including Jamieson in their IPL 2021 squad. Here is a look at look at one of the sixes launched by the Australian captain along with some of the fans using the same to mock RCB’s IPL 2021 line-up.

2 . 6 6 6 . 6



What a final over for Australia as Aaron Finch makes Kyle Jamieson pay, setting New Zealand 157 to win the series.



Catch the chase, only on Spark Sport #NZvAUS ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/36mi2GK8qg — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 5, 2021

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 5, 2021

hattrick of 6s from Finch to Jamieson 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ً (@spidernoir99) March 5, 2021

— Abhishek (@dj_abhiishek) March 5, 2021

Finch vs Jamieson:



2666.6 — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) March 5, 2021

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021

Kyle Jamieson is set to play for the RCB franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The New Zealand speedster was among the costliest purchase made at the auction alongside the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Moriss. As per the auction proceedings, the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 price is worth ₹15 crore, i.e. 20 times his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Base Price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 15 Cr



Base Price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 15 Cr

Kiwi 🇳🇿 pacer Kyle Jamieson heads to @RCBTweets 😎🤙🏻@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/eReICVL0Bu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

List of RCB players for IPL 2021

On January 20, the RCB franchise announced a list of their retentions ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They retained 12 stars, including captain Virat Kohli and star attractions like Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers. On February 18, they further enhanced their squad by making 10 additions at the auction event. Apart from Kyle Jamison, the RCB camp purchased Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and uncapped Indians like Mohammed Azharuddin, KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a look at the list of all RCB players for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

A well-balanced squad with all the bases covered 😎



— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021

