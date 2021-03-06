Ravi Shastri Traces India's Journey From Conquering Australia To England, Lauds Youngsters

Expressing delight over India's 3-1 series win against England, Head Coach Ravi Shastri took a sigh of relief as his team booked their spot in the World Test Championship finale. Tracing India's journey from 36 all down in Adelaide to the comprehensive win on Saturday against England, Shastri expressed that the team never thought of the WTC and just took one series at a time. He also added that the result of the first Test in Chennai could have been different had India got a 'bit of rest' after the lengthy Australia tour.

Shunning the complaints against the pitches and the noise made, the Indian head coach lauded the groundsmen for doing a 'fantastic job'. To buttress his point, Shastri highlighted the 3-1 scoreline as he said that it doesn't reflect 'how close' the series was.

"It's tough for professional players when you are not doing well. it's really tough being in the bubble. It was a team work, not one individual calling the shots. We've given opportunities for youngsters and they have grabbed those and delivered. They have been in a corner but they have fought from there. This side refuses to give up. We were irrepressible in Australia and we are the same here too," the Indian Head Coach said.

'We were hard on Pant': Shastri

Speaking of Rishabh Pant's improvement, Shastri said that the wicketkeeper-batsman has been 'simply magnificent'. He added that the management has been hard on Pant and that he was told to lose weight and work hard on his keeping. "Pant has been simply magnificent. We were hard on him. Nothing comes easy. He was told in no uncertain terms that he has got to respect the game a little more. He's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping. We know the talent he has and he has responded. He has worked like hell for the last few months and the results are here to see," Shastri said.

Lauding the young gun's century in the first innings of the final Test, Shastri remarked that it was one of the best counterattacking innings he had seen. "Yesterday's innings was the best counterattacking innings I have seen in India. It was a two-phase innings. He built a partnership with Rohit playing against his nature - to do that is not easy - and to turn it on after 50. Keeping has been magnificent and Washi was outstanding too," the Indian head coach concluded.

Kohli lauds young guns

Speaking on India's series victory, skipper Virat Kohli pointed out at that Rohit Sharma's century in the Chennai was the turning point in the series. The captain heaped praise on the squad's bench strength and expressed delight at sealing their spot in the WTC final.

"When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh and Washy's partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match. We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home," Kohli said.

