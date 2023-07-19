'High Quality': Dinesh Karthik Lavishes Praise On India Youngster, Netizens Join In

An uncapped India A team led by Yash Dhull defeated a star-studded Pakistan A team in their last match of group B convincingly by eight wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the match and played a knock of 104* runs off 110 balls. The Pakistani team had senior players like Mohammed Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammed Wasim but still they managed to finish on the losing side.

3 things you need to know

India A needed 206 runs to win the Emerging Men's Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan A

Pakistan A team was bundled for a score of 205 runs while batting first

Rajvardhan Hangargekar ended the first innings with figures of 5/42

Social media goes berserk after Sai Sudharsan's hundred against Pakistan A

After India A batsman Sai Sudharsan scored a hundred against Pakistan and led the Indian team to a one-sided win, the netizens on social media lauded the young batsman with epic reactions.

Very well played Sai Sudharsan!



First time ever against Pakistan and you've shown the mettle...high quality knock 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/XPZGXkyXrk — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 19, 2023

A match winning TON 💯



Congratulations Sai Sudharsan on a terrific century in the chase 👌#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/GXgiMStTt8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

#SaiSudharsan was one of the best youngsters in batting technique his

Temparement and class everything

Looks like he going to one of the good

Contenders for #indiancricket he performance everywhere were he get chance hope he get good chance to

Play for #India in upcoming 💯 pic.twitter.com/ivPNJD0Ry2 — Deva shetty (@devashetty19) July 19, 2023

What a special talent this young man is. From IPL final to today's winning century against Pakistan A. Take a bow #SaiSudharsan 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JLzHIsv8P7 — Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) July 19, 2023

Hangargekar and Sudharsan guide India A to convincing win over star-studded Pakistan

India A displayed a clinical bowling performance against Pakistan A and wrapped them up for a score of 205 runs in the first innings. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul and removed top-order Pakistan batsmen like Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf for a duck. Apart from Hangargekar, Manav Suthar also picked up three wickets whereas Qasim Akram (48) was the highest scorer of the Pakistani innings.

Just like a clinical bowling performance, India A put up a brilliant batting display and won the match by eight wickets. Apart from Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose also played a knock of 53 runs off just 64 balls and played an important role in the India A victory.