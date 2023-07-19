'High Quality': Dinesh Karthik Lavishes Praise On India Youngster, Netizens Join In

Quick links:
India A batter Sai Sudharsan celebrates his century against Pakistan A (Image: BCCI/Twitter)
An uncapped India A team led by Yash Dhull defeated a star-studded Pakistan A team in their last match of group B convincingly by eight wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the match and played a knock of 104* runs off 110 balls. The Pakistani team had senior players like Mohammed Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammed Wasim but still they managed to finish on the losing side.
ALSO READ | IND vs PAK: Harshit Rana stuns Pakistan and commentators with mind-blowing catch- WATCH
After India A batsman Sai Sudharsan scored a hundred against Pakistan and led the Indian team to a one-sided win, the netizens on social media lauded the young batsman with epic reactions.
Very well played Sai Sudharsan!— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 19, 2023
First time ever against Pakistan and you've shown the mettle...high quality knock 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/XPZGXkyXrk
A match winning TON 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023
Congratulations Sai Sudharsan on a terrific century in the chase 👌#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/GXgiMStTt8
#SaiSudharsan was one of the best youngsters in batting technique his— Deva shetty (@devashetty19) July 19, 2023
Temparement and class everything
Looks like he going to one of the good
Contenders for #indiancricket he performance everywhere were he get chance hope he get good chance to
Play for #India in upcoming 💯 pic.twitter.com/ivPNJD0Ry2
What a special talent this young man is. From IPL final to today's winning century against Pakistan A. Take a bow #SaiSudharsan 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JLzHIsv8P7— Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) July 19, 2023
HUNDRED BY SAI SUDHARSAN AGAINST PAKISTAN...!!!— SAI_0605 (@nlokeshsai) July 19, 2023
The emerging player of now, the future of India. 6,6 to complete his hundred and take India to a victory!#dolar #AisanCup #TourdeFrance #TAEHYUNGxCartier #Vingegaard #ENGvAUS #INDvsPAK #PAKvSL #INDAvPAKA #SAISUDHARSAN #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/6PNnoqK4F7
India A displayed a clinical bowling performance against Pakistan A and wrapped them up for a score of 205 runs in the first innings. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul and removed top-order Pakistan batsmen like Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf for a duck. Apart from Hangargekar, Manav Suthar also picked up three wickets whereas Qasim Akram (48) was the highest scorer of the Pakistani innings.
ALSO READ | England seamer Stuart Broad takes 600th test wicket to join elite club
Just like a clinical bowling performance, India A put up a brilliant batting display and won the match by eight wickets. Apart from Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose also played a knock of 53 runs off just 64 balls and played an important role in the India A victory.