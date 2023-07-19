Last Updated:

'High Quality': Dinesh Karthik Lavishes Praise On India Youngster, Netizens Join In

The netizens on social media have come up with heartwarming reactions after Sai Sudharsan's ton against Pakistan A in Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Saksham nagar
Sai Sudarshan, IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023

India A batter Sai Sudharsan celebrates his century against Pakistan A (Image: BCCI/Twitter)


An uncapped India A team led by Yash Dhull defeated a star-studded Pakistan A team in their last match of group B convincingly by eight wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the match and played a knock of 104* runs off 110 balls. The Pakistani team had senior players like Mohammed Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammed Wasim but still they managed to finish on the losing side. 

  • India A needed 206 runs to win the Emerging Men's Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan A 
  • Pakistan A team was bundled for a score of 205 runs while batting first 
  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar ended the first innings with figures of 5/42 

Social media goes berserk after Sai Sudharsan's hundred against Pakistan A  

After India A batsman Sai Sudharsan scored a hundred against Pakistan and led the Indian team to a one-sided win, the netizens on social media lauded the young batsman with epic reactions. 

Hangargekar and Sudharsan guide India A to convincing win over star-studded Pakistan 

India A displayed a clinical bowling performance against Pakistan A and wrapped them up for a score of 205 runs in the first innings. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul and removed top-order Pakistan batsmen like Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf for a duck. Apart from Hangargekar, Manav Suthar also picked up three wickets whereas Qasim Akram (48) was the highest scorer of the Pakistani innings. 

Just like a clinical bowling performance, India A put up a brilliant batting display and won the match by eight wickets. Apart from Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose also played a knock of 53 runs off just 64 balls and played an important role in the India A victory. 

