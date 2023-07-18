Yashasvi Jaiswal Saves Young Fan From Falling Whilst Collecting His Autograph | WATCH

Young Indian cricket team batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant debut against West Indies and played an innings of 171 runs off 387 balls. His innings helped Team India post a score of 421/5d in the first innings and win the match by an innings and 141 runs. Apart from Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma also played an innings of 103 runs off 221 balls and ended his drought of hundreds in Tests.

3 things you need to know

Team India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his impressive 171-run innings

The second Test of the two-match series will be played in Trinidad from July 20, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal's heart-touching gesture saves young fan from falling; Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a lot at a very young age and also has fans all over the world. Such a kind gesture was shown by him when he saved a young fan from falling while giving his autograph. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Yashasvi Jaiswal clicked a photo and signed an autograph for a cute little fan!

In the video that is going viral on social media, the young girl seems pretty excited to receive the autograph of Jaiswal during which she slipped and was about to fall. But Yashasvi reflex's saved her from falling. The little girl also clicked some pictures with her and his father. The fans also loved Yashasvi Jaiswal's adorable gesture.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant domestic and IPL record

Yashasvi Jaiswal performed exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League 2023 and stuck a total of 625 runs in 14 IPL matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He also scored a hundred in his third season in the cash-rich league.

Apart from scoring in the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal also has an exceptional performance in domestic cricket. Jaiswal has played a total of 1845 first-class matches at an average of 80.21. He has also hit nine centuries and two half-centuries throughout his first-class career.

The second Test of the two-match series will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023.