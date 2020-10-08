Andre Russell Trolled By Netizens After Another Batting Failure In Dream11 IPL 2020

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. His ability to hit the ball out of the park is tremendous, which is why he is considered as the most devastating batsman in the world right now. Andre Russell's blistering knocks during the last edition of the cash-rich league while playing for Kolkata when he single-handedly took games away from the opposition, are a testament to his hitting prowess.

Much was expected from the Caribbean all-rounder in the Dream11 IPL 2020 but he has not been able to perform according to expectations. On Wednesday, Andre Russell had yet another abysmal outing with the bat during Match 21 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Chennai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Andre Russell, who has failed to set the league ablaze with his fireworks, had a golden chance on Wednesday to get back to form as the situation was tailor-made for him. The Kolkata star came to bat in the 14th over with his side going strong and a set batsman batting at the other end. However, Andre Russell could not capitalize on the chance as he was dismissed for just two runs after facing four balls while trying to send a Shardul Thakur delivery out of the park.

After Andre Russell failed to perform with the bat once again, the netizens trolled the West Indian mercilessly. The Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site as they mocked Andre Russell for repeated failures. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans expressed their displeasure.

Andre Russell might have failed to get going with the bat but the robust all-rounder delivered with the ball to guide Kolkata to a stunning 10-run win over Chennai. Andre Russell picked the all-important wicket of Sam Curran who was hitting well and gave away just 18 runs in the last two overs. Sunil Narine also contributed to the win by picking 1 wicket for 31 runs while bowling at the death. Earlier, Sunil Narine scored a quickfire 17 off 9 balls with one four and a six.

Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Dinesh Karthik's men will next take on Punjab in Match 24 on Saturday, October 10 in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata will look to keep the winning momentum going by beating Punjab. Dinesh Karthik has been out of form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far and the right-hander will quickly look to get back amongst the runs as the business end of the tournament is approaching quickly. Let's take a look at the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

