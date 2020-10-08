MS Dhoni Takes His Best Dream11 IPL 2020 Catch So Far For Bravo's 150th Wicket: Watch

Hailed as one of the most prolific wicketkeepers in modern-day cricket, MS Dhoni once again settled the rumours of age influencing his glovework. The Dhoni catch vs Kolkata was yet another testimony of the 39-year-old's brilliance behind the stumps as the Chennai captain displayed his acrobatic skills to dismiss Shivam Mavi. MS Dhoni had a fabulous day while keeping wickets as he had five dismissals to his name with four catches and a run-out in the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata.

Dream11 IPL 2020: The Dhoni catch vs Kolkata that won fans over

It was during the penultimate over of the first innings where MS Dhoni removed one glove in an attempt to stop the lower order batsmen to sneak a quick single against Dwayne Bravo. The medium-pace bowler pitched the ball wide outside the off-stump to Shivam Mavi, who was facing his first ball of the match. The ball took the edge and flew to the right of MS Dhoni, who attempted to take the catch with his right hand, despite not wearing a glove. The ball bounced off his hand as the 39-year-old dived to grab the ball in a second attempt to complete a phenomenal catch. Watch the Dhoni catch vs Kolkata here -

Play this on loop and keep watching this @msdhoni magic behind the stumps. Catch par excellence from MSD.https://t.co/yE7SsOWcIW #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

The wicket turned out to be even more memorable for Dwayne Bravo, as it was the all-rounder's 150th scalp in the league. The Kolkata team could not capitalise on the last over of their innings due to disciplined bowling from Bravo and sharp glovework from skipper MS Dhoni, as they were all out for 167 runs. MS Dhoni, on the last ball, was also involved in a quick run out to send Varun Chakravarthy back to the pavilion. Apart from the run out, he took vital catches of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

The franchise had shared the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule on their social media accounts for their fans. The team's next challenge will be against the mighty Bangalore side on October 10. Here is the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule:

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

The Chennai team is currently stationed at the fifth position after their 10-run loss to Kolkata. With only two wins out of the six matches, the Chennai contingent will be hoping for a turnaround in their upcoming fixtures in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Kolkata is at the third position with three wins out of their five encounters. Defending champions Mumbai are at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

