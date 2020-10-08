Dream11 IPL 2020 Mid-season Transfers: Which Players Are Eligible From Each Team So Far?

The Dream11 IPL 2020 has gotten off to a roaring start. With some unexpected players making a huge splash at the big stage and some bigger names struggling to live up to their hefty price tags, the Dream11 IPL 2020 has already served up some thrilling performances. With more than half the series still remaining, teams will now be looking at plugging up any leaks in their rosters.

Dream11 IPL mid season transfers: How can teams go about it?

The BCCI first introduced the Dream11 IPL mid season transfers window in the 2018 seasn. Since then, the provision hasn't been used by any team. In a slight change from the last two years when only uncapped players were available for transfers, any player who has played less than two matches for their side at the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be eligible for a transfer. The Dream11 IPL 2020 mid season transfers window will open once each team has played at least seven games. As of now, Mumbai and Chennai have played six games each, while every other team has played five.

Dream11 IPL mid season transfers: Players eligible for the same at the Dream11 IPL 2020

Once the near invincibles, Chennai have been floating between the middle and bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table and might be on the hunt for some new names. The team has not replaced No.3 Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh. The young Punjab side has been languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win and will want some new blood in the side.

Meanwhile, for Hyderabad, who lost Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injuries earlier in the season, the transfer window could provide a wealth of opportunities. Some of the biggest names eligible for Dream11 IPL mid season transfers include Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn and Imran Tahir, all of whom have not played a single game in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far.

Mumbai: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford

Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth

Rajasthan: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh

Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

Chennai: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Image Credits: Punjab IPL team Twitter & BCCI

