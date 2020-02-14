IPL 2020: Twitterati Mock RCB After The Team Launches New Logo On Valentine's Day

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have changed their logo ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The players greeted the new logo on Valentine's Day with a lot of excitement. However, rival fans made a mockery of the new club crest. RCB, despite their star players and fan base, are one of the only three teams to not lift an IPL title so far.

IPL 2020: RCB release new logo on Valentine's Day

Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage.



New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/bdf1kvXYUl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

RCB took everyone by surprise by deleting their posts and their profile pictures. The Bangalore-based franchise stated that they would make a huge announcement on Friday, hinting at ‘new decade, new RCB.’ RCB announced their new logo on all their social media handles days after officially announcing a three-year deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ahead of the IPL 2020. As per the deal, there will be a 'jersey-front' logo placed prominently on the playing and training jersey.

IPL 2020: Fans mock RCB logo on Valentine's Day

RCB’s move to change their logo did not go down well amongst fans. Twitterati heavily trolled the Virat Kohli-led franchise. They hinted that RCB’s barren run in the competition will continue when IPL 2020 kicks off.

RCB would hope that the ‘new look’ side can mount a title challenge in IPL 2020 and break their miserable run of form in the competition.

Logos of RCB 3

Trophies of RCB 0 pic.twitter.com/YlVICYtn7s — Lutfullah Sediqi (@imlutfullah) February 14, 2020

Bulati hai Magar jane ka nahi pic.twitter.com/x73gaSM2UC — R O H A N (@iam_shimorekato) February 14, 2020

Team ke log change karo.. logo nahi 😹 https://t.co/3PDbY2mLfy — Maithun (@Being_Humor) February 14, 2020

RCB is changing logo thinking that it will improve their performance, this is what happens when the captain outsources idea from Bollywood. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 14, 2020

RCB and fans in 2020 :



Feb : New Decade, New Name, Remember the date.



March : Can't wait for IPL. ESCN.



April : Awwww, so cute to see Virat and AB together. RCBian 4 lyf ❤️❤️



May : If DC beat RR, MI beat CSK, KXIP beat SRH and KKR lose all their matches then we can qualify https://t.co/uRsCJhIRDc — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) February 13, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 If you are in Hyderabad there is a famous club called Secunderabad Club, RCB copied its logo right off it, no wonder I call Bangalore our extended city. pic.twitter.com/iSS8iIb0wW — Varun (@wizardrincewind) February 14, 2020

