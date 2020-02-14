The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IPL 2020: Twitterati Mock RCB After The Team Launches New Logo On Valentine's Day

Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced their new logo ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Fans have mocked the Virat Kohli-led franchise on Twitter.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have changed their logo ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The players greeted the new logo on Valentine's Day with a lot of excitement. However, rival fans made a mockery of the new club crest. RCB, despite their star players and fan base, are one of the only three teams to not lift an IPL title so far.

Also Read: RCB Confirm Rebranding Rumours With Massive February 14 Announcement On The Cards

IPL 2020: RCB release new logo on Valentine's Day

RCB took everyone by surprise by deleting their posts and their profile pictures. The Bangalore-based franchise stated that they would make a huge announcement on Friday, hinting at ‘new decade, new RCB.’ RCB announced their new logo on all their social media handles days after officially announcing a three-year deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ahead of the IPL 2020. As per the deal, there will be a 'jersey-front' logo placed prominently on the playing and training jersey.

Also Read: IPL 2020 And India ODIs Make Pakistan Sweat As South Africa Refuse Playing 3 T20Is: Report

IPL 2020: Fans mock RCB logo on Valentine's Day

RCB’s move to change their logo did not go down well amongst fans. Twitterati heavily trolled the Virat Kohli-led franchise. They hinted that RCB’s barren run in the competition will continue when IPL 2020 kicks off.

RCB would hope that the ‘new look’ side can mount a title challenge in IPL 2020 and break their miserable run of form in the competition.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Reportedly Reveals MS Dhoni's Arrival Date At Training Camp In Chennai

Also Read: Virat Kohli Thrilled To See RCB's New Logo, Says He Can't Wait For IPL 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING