IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Indulges In Cheeky Twitter Banter Amidst RCB's Rebranding Rumours

On Wednesday, players, fans, and even other Indian Premier League teams went curious when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) deleted their avatars from all their social handles along with most of their posts. Multiple speculations started to arise which led to fans believing that the team was going through a major overhaul. The Delhi Capitals joined the conversation when they offered a helping hand to RCB.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals owner furious at Indian team for ignoring Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin

IPL 2020: Capitals offer a helping hand to rivals RCB

In case you're rebranding, do let us know if you need any help, @RCBTweets!



We know a thing or two 😉 pic.twitter.com/1nKpDJ7SbV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2020

Delhi Capitals tweeted on Wednesday and pointed out the social media overhaul that the Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to be implementing. In a tweet filled with banter, the Capitals offered some help to the Challengers because of the former's mastery in this discipline. Over the course of the IPL's 12 seasons, the Delhi Capitals have rebranded twice. Originally, it was a change in their logo and kit which came forth in IPL 2014. The team's fortunes, however, did not change and they came up with a new identity in 2019 when they turned into the "Delhi Capitals" from the "Delhi Daredevils". Along with a new kit and identity, the team managed to break into the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

ALSO READ | RCB goes into 'dark mode' before IPL 2020, deletes all posts leaving Harsha Bhogle puzzled

IPL 2020: Why is RCB rebranding the right choice?

The overhauling of a team's identity, at least in the IPL, has worked as a way to rejuvenate the team and breath some new life into it. Till now, every team that has rebranded has ended up creating a better season record in one way or another. RCB may need that revitalisation too as the team has been very poor in their recent outings through the IPL. Since their runners-up performance in 2016, RCB has languished at the bottom of the table and has usually been the first team to be out of the playoffs race.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, KXIP follow RR's lead with unique Oscar 2020 comparison posts

The ironic part about this affair is that the team is led by one of the world's best players and Team India captain Virat Kohli. Even the presence of a legend like AB de Villiers has not been able to help RCB get out of the slump it has been in. It is possible that a new brand identity and look impacts the vigour of the team.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell likely to miss start of IPL 2020 after suffering from elbow injury: Report

IMAGE CREDIT: RCB TWITTER HANDLE