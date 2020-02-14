IPL 2020: RCB Gives Ideal Valentine's Day Gift To Fans By Unveiling New Logo

The suspense is finally over and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally decided to give its fans the perfect Valentine's Day gift by revealing their new logo for IPL 2020 on Friday, February 14. The Bangalore franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had raised several eyebrows by deleting their display picture on social media account and removed all their posts on Instagram.

Also Read: IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli To Devdutt Padikal; Salaries Of RCB Players

IPL 2020: RCB unveils new logo on Valentine's Day

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

Earlier, RCB removed their profile picture and deleted all their posts from various social media accounts (including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). It was move which sent fans, pundits and the team's players alike into a tizzy. The removal of picture and post was done after signing a deal with a new shirt sponsor in Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. Royal Challengers Bangalore have a massive fan following across the globe due to their star-studded lineup. They have players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, who are rated as the superstars of the game. RCB is yet to win their maiden IPL trophy as they have failed to won it in the last twelve seasons.

Also Read: RCB Set To Unleash Their Own 'Ravindra Jadeja' From Bengal During IPL 2020

IPL 2020: RCB sign a new partnership with Muthoot Fincorp

The ‘New Decade, New RCB’ move comes days after they agreed on a deal with Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for the upcoming IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led franchise announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. As per the deal, there will be a 'jersey-front' logo placed prominently on the playing and training jersey. RCB are yet to win an IPL title and will be looking to break their duck in the 2020 season.

Also Read: RCB Goes Into 'dark Mode' Before IPL 2020, Deletes All Posts Leaving Harsha Bhogle Puzzled

IPL 2020: Here'S how RCB team looks like

RCB did some good signings in the IPL Auction 2020, in order to fill the gaps that the franchise wanted to fix. Coming into the auction with a purse of ₹27.9 crore, the franchise acquired the services of Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for ₹4.4 crore. RCB also purchased South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the 3rd highest price in the IPL Auction 2020 i.e ₹10 crore. RCB bought back the experienced Dale Steyn (₹2 crore), while also adding Kane Richardson (₹4.4 crore) to their ranks. They also snapped up exciting young wicket-keeper Josh Phillippe.

Also Read: RCB IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020