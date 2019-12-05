Shamsi Stuns Fans With A Magic Trick After Tricking The Batsman With His Magic

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi stunned the fans as he pulled off a mic trick in the middle of the field after taking the wicket of David Miller in the Manzi Super League on Wednesday. The Paarl Rocks spinner, who is known for his unique style of celebrations, performed a trick for the fans leaving them open-mouthed. The spinner brought a red cloth from his pocket and held it up following which it turned into a stick, which he raised in the air, showing the fans the new trick in his bag. Shamsi performed the trick as he got the much-needed wicket of David Miller. The Internet broke loose with Shamsi's trick as fans, both stunned and shocked, reacted to Shamsi's latest technique of celebration. Shamsi, who is known to be a magician, has also put his skills on display previously at a talk show which first revealed the other side of the spinner. But Shamsi's celebrations went in vain as Durban Heat picked up a six-wicket win over the Paarl Rocks.

Shamsi does a magic trick on-field

More of Shamsi's magic

Shamsi sends out a flying kiss to his wife

The 29-year old is already popular for his “boot” celebration where he pretends to call his idol (veteran South African cricketer Imran Tahir). He celebrates in this manner after taking any wicket on the field. While playing for Paarl Rocks against Cape Town Blitz at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Shamsi took out his shoe in his own style and then sent out a flying kiss to his wife sitting in the stands.On November 24, he spun his side to victory over Cape Town Blitz with an impressive bowling spell

