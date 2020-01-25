Nathan McSweeney Shows Great Acrobatic Skills To Deny Steve Smith A Well-deserved Six

Nathan McSweeney was the center of attention during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday but, it was his unbelievable effort on the boundary that stood out the most in this contest.

Nathan McSweeney's outstanding work on the boundary

This had happened in the 16th over of the Melbourne Renegades run chase which was bowled by Kane Richardson and Steve Smith was on strike. On the very first delivery, the pacer had bowled a simple on the stumps as Smith heaved it and attempted to clear the distance. At one point, it did appear as if the batsman would get the desired result.

However, Nathan McSweeney makes his presence felt from nowhere as he covers a lot of distance with the intention of taking the catch. He could not succeed in taking what would have been an absolute screamer but he did succeed in preventing the ball from traveling the distance with a brilliant display of athleticism and thereby denying the batsman a well-deserved six.

''That's high. Sweeney is underneath it, Oh! Well done young man. Nearly took the catch of the summer, in the end, saved a couple of runs. That could have been something really special. Well. he has really taken it one-handed and saved a six and then threw it back in and then he couldn't do any better than what he did. Absolutely fantastic fielding that. That's one hell of a grab. I think he knew where the boundary rope was. He's grabbed it, then he has seen it and then he has thrown it back in. That's exceptional fielding'', said the commentators on air.

The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

This guy 😍😍😍



Nathan McSweeney with some excellent work on the boundary! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/lFZV2Bxhyk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2020

