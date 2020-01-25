Alex Carey Defies All Odds To Take A Magnificent Catch Behind The Stumps

Alex Carey took an absolute ripper behind the stumps during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday to get rid of Ashton Turner at a moment when it seemed that the hosts were gaining the upper hand during their run chase.

It happened during the 13th over of the second innings which was bowled by Billy Stanlake. On the penultimate ball, the bowler had bowled a length ball on the line of middle stump as Turner attempted to play a paddle scoop. However, his efforts went in vain as wicket-keeper Alex Carey ran behind, put in an outstanding dive and took an extraordinary catch.

"He has hit that hight and what a catch! Alex Carey if you don't mind what a ripper! What a magnificent wicket-keeping catch is this? The athleticism, first of all, the intelligence to be able to go for it, the call of his partner who is at fine leg, the hustle and then the full-length dive," said the commentators on air.

The video of this stunning catch by Alex Carey was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here:

Strikers get the better of Scorchers

Adelaide Strikers posted 181/5 in their 20 overs riding on opener Phil Salt's stellar knock of a 31-ball 59 at a strike rate of 190.32 which included seven boundaries and two maximums after electing to bat first. In reply, only opening batsman Liam Livingstone scored a 54-ball 79 while none of the others could make any significant contributions.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Scorchers could only manage 165/7 as the visitors registered a 16-run win.

