AB De Villiers' Captaincy Rumours Untrue And Not Discussed At All: Proteas Assistant Coach

South African batting great AB de Villiers' return to international cricket has been much speculated upon recently. As per reports, the explosive batsman was said to have been approached by the team management to lead the side in ODIs once again. However, AB de Villiers revealed the truth saying that he has never received an offer to lead the South African team.

South African assistant coach responds to AB de Villiers captaincy claims

Now, South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has opened up on the entire matter. Nkwe said that the prospect of AB de Villiers regaining the Proteas captaincy had not been discussed at all. After Faf du Plessis had stepped down as the skipper from all three formats earlier this year, it was confirmed by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) that Quinton de Kock would lead South Africa in the limited-overs formats while the next Test skipper is expected to be announced in the near future.

It came as a surprise to Nkwe that there were claims being made about AB de Villiers being approached for South Africa's captaincy. Nkwe said that he was shocked because, from their side, they never discussed anything like that. He added that he was completely surprised because generally if something like that is going to happen, he and Mark Boucher (head coach) and Graeme Smith [director of cricket] would talk about it over a call.

Nkwe further said that maybe it could be someone out there just trying to make something out of nothing and added that he was happy to see AB de Villiers deny those claims himself. Nkwe also said that there's definitely been communication with respect to him returning because of the T20 World Cup and added that he knows AB de Villiers would love to make an impact and win a World Cup for the country.

