Abdul Razzaq Does A Shoaib Akhtar, Attacks His Own Pakistan Side For Being No.1 In T20s

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, on Wednesday, called out the Pakistan Cricket team and said that the team just got lucky to be placed at the number one spot in T20s. Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scoring 5080 runs and scalping 269 wickets, said that the team cannot call itself good because they are at number one, they still need to get better. The former all-rounder added that the players need to focus on winning as a team rather than just focussing on individual records and individual performances.

'The team needs to win'

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket, Abdul Razzaq said, "Look at the team's ranking in Test. In T20 they are luckily on number one. It is not that you are number one as a team. You cannot say that because the team is really good that is why we are number one. The criteria is because other big teams have lost to other teams, that is why Pakistan has eventually become number one. There is a dire need to make the team better. Once the team gets better, automatically the players will also get better. If you just run behind individual records and individual players performances then the team won't play better. The team needs to win."

The former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, also took a dig at India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he called him a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, he could easily dominate and attack the current number one ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. The all-rounder further added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar.

Australia thrash Pakistan in Test Series

In the recently concluded two-match Test series at Australia, the hosts whitewashed Pakistan winning both the matches by a heavy margin. The series witnessed David Warner notch up consecutive centuries and also score a triple century in the second Test at Adelaide. Pakistan players majorly underperformed with the pacers not being able to shine as expected and even batsmen failed barring Babar Azam who notched up a century in the first match and missed out on another one merely by 3 runs in the second Test.

