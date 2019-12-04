India Set To Open World's Largest Stadium In Ahmedabad By March 2020

With a plethora of cricketing fans in the country, India is all set to open the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat taking the game closer to its fans. The new Sardar Patel Stadium built at the cost of Rs 700 crore and has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 which is more than the capacity of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The BCCI is scheduled to inaugurate the stadium in Ahmedabad in March 2020, with the first match being played between Asia XI and World XI, once approved by ICC.

READ | King Kohli Reclaims Test Throne, Overcomes Steve Smith After Eden Gardens Show

The stadium will be able to flush out rainwater in 30 minutes

The world’s largest cricket stadium at Ahmedabad with a capacity to host 1.10 lakh fans is likely to be ready to host its first match by March. The new Sardar Patel stadium can seat more fans than Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground which has capacity of just over a lakh. pic.twitter.com/0DnFNoicGp — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) December 2, 2019

READ | Dhruv Shorey To Lead Delhi In First 2 Games Of Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Some pitches will be prepared with red soil, while some will be with black soil and some may have a mix of both. There will be bouncy as well as spin-friendly pitches along with sporting pitches based on the requirement. https://t.co/TcIh133142 — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) December 4, 2019

The world's largest stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad will sport three different pitches ranging from bouncy, spin-friendly, or a mix of both to suit the need of fast bowlers as well as spinners. The Gujarat Cricket Association, responsible for the project, is preparing as many as 11 pitches with some being prepared with red soil, some with black soil and some with a mixture of both. The stadium will also have top-notch drainage facilities capable of flushing out rainwater in as soon as 30 minutes downplaying the possibilities of matches being forfeited due to rains.

READ | David Warner Wins Brian Lara's Respect As Windies Legend Tweets '735 Not Out' In Response

READ | Fans Want Virat Kohli To Aim For Remarkable '3-peat' After He Unseats Smith On ICC Charts