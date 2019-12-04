David Warner Wins Brian Lara's Respect As Windies Legend Tweets '735 Not Out' In Response

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner broke all kinds of records in Adelaide when he scored 335* recently in a Test match against Pakistan. He had the opportunity to come across West Indian legend Brian Lara, who himself holds the record for the highest individual score in Test matches with his 400*. Lara had previously talked about how he was hoping that Warner could break his record so that he could walk onto the field and congratulate him.

David Warner and Brian Lara meet

After David Warner's blitz at the Adelaide Oval, the two superstars met and Warner shared their photo on his social media profiles. Fans could not hold their excitement to see the two explosive batsmen together. Lara had earlier mentioned that he thinks that Warner still has time to break Lara's record of 400* in a single Test innings. Lara had made this score in 2004 against England.

We will surely witness that very soon. You are among the Greats — Fasial Moid (@FMmoid) December 4, 2019

The way you play,hope you will reached and break Brian Lara's record of 400* one day. But You have chance on that particular day against Pak,As a Fan of yours I was hoping for it..!!.. — Sagar Nikam (@SagarNi28) December 4, 2019

Brian Lara's legendary response to David Warner

Brian Lara posted the same picture on his Instagram and gave it a legendary caption of "735*". 735 is the total of Lara and Warner's highest Test scores. Fans loved the cryptic caption and did not shy away from expressing their confidence in Warner breaking Lara's record. Some fans even blamed Australian captain Tim Paine for declaring the innings prematurely. "It would have been 801 not out, if it was not for Paine's poor captaincy", one fan wrote in the comments. Australia's next match is against New Zealand as part of a three-match Test series that will begin on December 12 in Perth.

