Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Live Streaming, Squads, Top Players, Full Schedule And All Details

The franchise cricket action is back with the Abu Dhabi T10 all set to get underway from Thursday, January 28 in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament was earlier scheduled to be played from November 18-29 but was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, the action will now resume from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and a day left before the tournament commences, let's take a look at all details regarding the cricket event.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live streaming

Coming to the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live streaming, InsideSport had earlier reported that Eros Now recently announced a streaming partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10 League. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will live stream the tournament in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada. In India, the tournament will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony LIV.

The #AbuDhabiT10 is BACK! 💥



Catch the breathtaking action featuring some of the world's biggest cricket stars from the 2⃣8⃣th January to the 6⃣th February at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙌🏏#InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/D2nmNV3Z5o — T10 League (@T10League) January 13, 2021

According to the report, Eros Now aims to create a deeper connection with its subscribers in the Middle East and 12 significant international markets that widely follow Indian content and cricket by live-streaming the entire cricket tournament that features some of the best international players. All 12 countries can access all the live games and highlights of Abu Dhabi T10 at no additional costs.

Abu Dhabi T10 schedule

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Check out the schedule for this seasons's #AbuDhabiT10!



2⃣8⃣th January - 6⃣th February - mark your calendars 📅



It's going to be bigger, faster and stronger than ever before 🔥🏏 #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/xTUwTfNv8i — T10 League (@T10League) January 14, 2021

Abu Dhabi T10 squads

Some of the world's top players including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi will be part of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and the event promises to provide fans with some entertaining contest between bat and ball. Here's a look at the full and final Abu Dhabi T10 squads -

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils: Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

