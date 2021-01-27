David Warner NOT Selected In Australia's T20 Squad, CA Gives Tim Paine Captaincy Update

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the Test and T20I squads for the South Africa vs Australia 2021 and New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series respectively that are slated to commence next month. Notably, Australia have named five uncapped players in the 19-man Test squad against the Proteas with middle-order batsman Matthew Wade being axed from the side after his abysmal show against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that the hosts lost 1-2.

Cricket Australia announce Test and T20I squads for concurrent South Africa and New Zealand tours

Wade's exclusion from the Test squad doesn't come as a surprise as the southpaw played all four Test matches against India and could only manage 173 runs across eight innings at a dismal average of 21.62. Among uncapped players, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson who were in the Australian squad for the series against India, have retained their places for the South Africa vs Australia 2021 series. On the other hand, Queensland pacer Mark Steketee has earned a maiden Test call up for the series against the Proteas.

Remarkably, Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine, who was under immense scrutiny for his leadership as well as, poor glovework against India, has managed to retain his place as the skipper of the side. Other than that, the Test squad is pretty much similar to the one that the Aussies selected against India.

Australia Test squad for South Africa vs Australia 2021: Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

As far as Australia's T20I squad for New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series is concerned, three uncapped players Tanveer Sangha, Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and Hobart Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith have been added to the squad after their impressive performances in the ongoing BBL 2021. Matthew Wade, who has been axed from the Test squad for the series against South Africa, has been added to the T20I squad for the series against the Kiwis. Notably, Warner has been chosen to play in the Test series ahead of the T20I series that will take place concurrently.

Pacers Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff have also made a return to the T20I squad after brief international absences following, respectively, shoulder and back surgeries. Ashton Agar, who injured his calf in Australia's third ODI against India in December, is also making a return. The side will be led by Aaron Finch, while Wade will act as his deputy.

Australia T20 squad for New Zealand vs Australia 2021: Aaron Finch (Captain), Matthew Wade (Wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

