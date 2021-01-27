Hasan Ali Mocked For Comically Imitating Suresh Raina And Rohit Sharma In Karachi Test

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match went underway on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi. The visitors won the toss but failed to make early inroads with the bat on Day 1. However, speedster Kagiso Rabada struck with crucial wickets later to end the day in South Africa’s favour.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Day 2 commences with South Africa on top

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: Hasan Ali mimics Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina

South Africa were bundled out for 220 inside 70 overs on Day 1. While Yasir Shah starred with the ball with 3-54, Hasan Ali turned out to be the most expensive among all Pakistan bowlers on a bowler-dominated day. Despite Hasan Ali’s spell of 1-61 from 14 overs, the speedster managed to evoke some laughter during South Africa’s innings by trolling on-field umpire Ahsan Raza.

In a hilarious incident, Hasan Ali stood behind umpire Raza and raised his finger in tandem with the official. Similar trolling was earlier applied by Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma when the two became umpires themselves for a brief moment. While Raina raised a ‘crooked finger’ in unison with umpire Billy Bowden back in 2012, Sharma did the same with umpire Paul Wilson earlier this month at The Gabba.

Rohit Sharma has given lots of moments in this series on the field, latest is raising the finger up along Paul Wildon after the third umpire said David Warner is out. pic.twitter.com/SdFSUJdGi3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

Even though Hasan Ali’s witty moment was cheered with laughter by commentators and Pakistan fans, several others mocked the pacer for imitating Indian stars Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Ali “copying” Indian cricketers with a harmless trolling moment.

Hassan Ali did a Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/kRLqNFVygC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2021

Rohit today @ gateway of india pic.twitter.com/l6Hnbys2Vk — rakesh (@Englandtest1234) January 26, 2021

Copycats! What else they know. 😴 — Indrajit.Ghose (@IndrajitGhose6) January 26, 2021

Rohit And Raina did to away umpires and ali did to home Umpire 😝😂😂. — 🆂🅾🆄🆁🅰🅱🅷 🆂🅷🅰🆁🅼🅰 (@S0urabh_MSDIAN) January 26, 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test updates

At the time of publishing, Pakistan reached 78-4 in 34.3 overs, i.e. still 142 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total of 220. Azhar Ali (19*) and Fawad Alam (13*) were batting together at the crease and the duo had formed an unbeaten 29-run partnership. Courtesy of Kagiso Rabada, Pakistan were reduced to 27-4 at one stage late on Day 1.

Hasan Ali wickets in international cricket

The Hasan Ali wickets section in international cricket composes of some impressive numbers. The speedster has represented his national side in 10 Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is ever since he made his international debut back in 2016 as a 22-year-old. As of now, he has taken 149 wickets across all formats.

