Abu Dhabi T10 League Secures Title Sponsorship Deal Worth $1 Million Despite COVID-19

The ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League is coming to its business end with a couple of matches left in the Super League stage to decide the teams who will enter the knockout stage. However, things weren't looking great for the 10-over-a-side tournament as it was earlier scheduled to happen in November 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and then the hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the tournament getting postponed.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Names England Player Who Began Worrying R Ashwin And Him In Australia Itself

Abu Dhabi T10 League gets sponsorship amid global pandemic

While sports around the world struggled with financial crisis, the same wasn't the case with Abu Dhabi T10 League tournament, who during the pandemic managed to find a sponsor for the tournament. According to a report by Insidesport, Alubond, a leading metal composite panel brand, signed a deal as the title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The deal signed is expected to be worth $1 million.

Also Read: 'India Is Proud Of Its Farmers': Pragyan Ojha Hits Back At 'outsider' Rihanna's Remarks

This is the fourth year of the tournament which has seen some of the top players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi all making an appearance in the competition. Shaji Ul Mulk, founder and chairman of Abu Dhabi T10 was delighted with the deal and said that it reflects the growing popularity of the tournament worldwide. He further added that Abu Dhabi T10 is a perfect platform with broadcasts in five continents due to which Alubond will be able to reach out extensively as the company has an equally widespread network in more than 100 countries around the world.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Delight Fans By Training Together At Last After Nearly 12 Months

Abu Dhabi T10 live: Abu Dhabi T10 schedule

The Abu Dhabi T10 live matches will be televised live in India on the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels. Fans can also watch a live stream of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. For live scores and updates of the tournament, fans can go to the T10 League Twitter handle and website as well as on the social media pages of the participating teams.

Here's a look at complete Abu Dhabi T10 schedule:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Check out the schedule for this seasons's #AbuDhabiT10!



2⃣8⃣th January - 6⃣th February - mark your calendars 📅



It's going to be bigger, faster and stronger than ever before 🔥🏏 #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/xTUwTfNv8i — T10 League (@T10League) January 14, 2021

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Does The 'Champion Jig', Leads Delhi To First Abu Dhabi T10 Match Win: WATCH

Image: T10 League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.