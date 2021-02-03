Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Delight Fans By Training Together At Last After Nearly 12 Months

Team India has hit the ground running with their preparations for the first of the four-match India vs England Test series that is slated to start on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The players successfully underwent the mandatory six-day quarantine period which ended on Monday. The Men in Blue subsequently had their first net session on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma train together for India vs England series

Notably during the training sessions, Indian captain Virat Kohli and batting stalwart Rohit Sharma were seen training beside each other. In one of the pictures taken by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), the duo was seen practising slip catches while standing beside each other. Moreover, in a video uploaded by the Indian captain on his Instagram handle, both Kohli and Rohit were seen batting next to each other during the net session. Notably, the duo is training together after more than a year.

Indian stalwarts training with each other comes as welcome news for cricketing fans all across the world. This is also mainly because the Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma rift rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now. There have been numerous reports in the past that suggested things weren't exactly smooth between Kohli and Rohit.

There were also several reports about a rift between the two as Rohit had apparently unfollowed Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma from social media in 2019. In fact, there were also reports stating that when Kohli and Rohit met during one of the league matches of Dream11 IPL 2020, the two seemed distant as the duo gave a cold shoulder to each other.

However, if recent pictures are anything to go by, it seems the duo is perfectly fine with each other, at least for the time being. Indian cricket fans will hope that the equation between two of the leading men in Indian cricket stays intact. The duo will play a crucial role in the upcoming India vs England Test series, a series which is vital for India's qualification in the WTC final at the Lord's from June 18-22.

Meanwhile, after the first Test in Chennai, the second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17. The final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) from February 24-28 and March 4-8. The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. All five T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

