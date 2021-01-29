Dwayne Bravo Does The 'Champion Jig', Leads Delhi To First Abu Dhabi T10 Match Win: WATCH

West Indian veteran Dwayne Bravo is currently in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he is the captain of the Delhi Bulls franchise. The Caribbean international started the Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign in grand fashion as he led the Bulls to a comprehensive win in their opening game against Bangla Tigers on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ | Will IPL 2021 NOT have Dream11 as title sponsors? BCCI left in lurch with terms of deal

Dwayne Bravo leads Delhi Bulls to commanding win against Bangla Tigers

Having won the toss, the Tigers' skipper Andre Fletcher decided to bat first. Openers Johnson Charles and captain Fletcher took complete advantage of the toss as they bludgeoned the Bulls bowlers all over the par. The duo ensured that their side got off to a breathtaking start as they smashed 101 runs in just seven overs to put the Tigers on the front foot. However, after Fletcher's dismissal, the Tigers failed to capitalize on the scintillating start as they could manage just 27 runs from the final three overs, thus setting a target of 129 for the Bulls.

The Delhi Bulls openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Evin Lewis also started their innings with the same intent as their counterparts. Both hammered 48 runs in just three overs before Gurbaz was dismissed for a 15-ball 41. However, the foundation was laid as Lewis along with Bopara ensured that they were always ahead of the run rate. In seven overs, the Bulls reached 99/3 with Bopara (38) and Mohammad Nabi (0) joining Gurbaz in the pavillion.

Bravo's side remained unfazed by the hiccups as they chased the target with seven balls to spare. Lewis remained not out on 32 off 18 balls while Sherfane Rutherford scored an unbeaten 11 off 3 balls.

ALSO READ | Tom Banton reacts to KKR's 'Snub' prior to IPL 2021 auction, reveals MASSIVE England goal

After registering a solid win in their first match, Delhi Bulls will now take on defending champions Maratha Arabians on Friday, January 29. The live streaming of the match will commence at 7:45 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back off victories in the first game which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

Delhi Bulls squad 2021

Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

Here are the highlights of Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina looks to get into the groove ahead of IPL 2021 by tireless workout

Meanwhile, Bravo found his name in the CSK list of retained players 2021. Despite having a dismal IPL 2020, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai defied expectations and has retained most of its squad. After a poor show by the three-time champions in 2020, the squad was expected to head for a complete revamp this year, however, the franchise has retained most of its players.

CSK list of retained players 2021

N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

CSK list of released players 2021

Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, S Watson, M Singh

Remaining purse: INR 22.9 crores

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai, one day after India vs England Test

SOURCE: DELHI BULLS TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.