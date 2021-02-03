NW Vs PD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

The Northern Warriors are set to face Pune Devils in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, February 3 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our NW vs PD Dream11 prediction, probable NW vs PD playing 11 and NW vs PD Dream11 team.

NW vs PD Dream11 prediction: NW vs PD Dream11 preview

The Warriors are third on the points table with 4 wins from 5 matches and will look to keep hold of their spot by winning the upcoming contest versus struggling Pune Devils. Their previous match was versus Deccan Gladiators, which was a nail-biting contest which they won by 3 wickets. They will be hoping to put up a better performance this time around.

After the second day of Super League matches, @delhibullst10 sit at the top of the table!#inabudhabi #abudhabit10 pic.twitter.com/f50MaAyt47 — T10 League (@T10League) February 2, 2021

The Devils, on the other hand, are already out of contention for a place in the knockout stage and will look to play spoilsport when they take on Warriors in the upcoming match. They have just one win in the tournament so far and will look to end the tournament on a high by winning the upcoming contest.

NW vs PD Dream11 prediction: Probable NW vs PD playing 11

NW: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Waseem Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique

PD: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton, Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain, Karan KC, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza

NW vs PD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NW vs PD Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran

Lendl Simmons

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Kennar Lewis

NW vs PD match prediction: NW vs PD Dream11 team

NW vs PD live: NW vs PD match prediction

As per our NW vs PD Dream11 prediction, NW should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NW vs PD Dream11 prediction, top picks and NW vs PD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NW vs PD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

