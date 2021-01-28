Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shockingly 'Denied' UAE Visa, To Miss Qalandars' 1st Match

There is a significant buzz around the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, as several stalwarts are scheduled to make appearances in the exciting tournament. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will also be seen in action in the competition. The star all-rounder is a part of the Qalandars squad. However, the 43-year-old faced a major setback upon his arrival in the UAE and had to fly back to Pakistan became of the same.

Shahid Afridi flies back to Pakistan after being denied entry in the UAE

The flamboyant cricketers had contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket during his playing days. Post hanging his boots from international cricket, the player has been a regular feature in franchise-based leagues over the world. He also is scheduled to play the Abu Dhabi T20 league that is slated to commence from Thursday, January 28 in Abu Dhabi.

According to Pakistan's The News, Shahid Afridi had to fly back to Pakistan after he was denied entry in the UAE due to visa issues. Apparently, the cricketer did have a residential visa for the UAE. However, he was not aware that his existing visa had expired. The veteran player flew back to Karachi for the renewal process and is likely to return soon. However, he is likely to miss Qalandar's opening game on Friday because of the fiasco.

Afridi was responsible recently for missing his flight to Sri Lanka, which delayed his participation in the Sri Lanka Premier League as well.

Qalandars squad 2021

Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar.

How to watch Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live?

According to the recently announced partnership between Eros Now and Abu Dhabi T10 league, Eros Now will live stream the matches in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA, and Canada. For the Indian fans, the live telecast of the tournament will be made available on Sony SIX and Sony Ten 3, and one can also tune in to the SonyLIV app and website for the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live streaming.

A look at the Shahid Afridi net worth figure

According to sportschampic.com, Shahid Afridi's total net worth is estimated to be around ₹219 crore ($30 million). Considering his immense popularity in Pakistan, the player also has had associations with several brands in the past. Afridi, who has been the brand ambassador for brands like Pepsi, Habib Bank, Mobilink Head & Shoulders, etc. earns a hefty paycheck for the same. Moreover, his compensation also includes the fees he receives from playing franchise cricket all over the world.

DISCLAIMER: The above mentioned Afridi net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

