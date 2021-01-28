Hanuma Vihari Reveals Funny Secret About Historic Partnership With R Ashwin In SCG Test

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari combated time, opponents and his own injury to script one of the most remarkable escapes for India in their glorious Test history. Arriving at the crease at 250-4 after Rishabh Pant’s 97-run blitzkrieg, Vihari fought with much grit and determination en route to ticking off 161 deliveries on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He formed a vigilant 62-run stand with R Ashwin, who himself negotiated 128 deliveries to lead India’s match-saving efforts.

Hanuma Vihari opens up on match-saving partnership with R Ashwin at SCG

The duo batted out almost 43 overs to salvage a draw for the Indian team from an improbable situation, thus keeping the series alive and taking the series-decider to the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at the Gabba. Recently, while speaking on on Star Sports’ show Follow The Blues, Vihari opened up on their sensational partnership and their strategy during the gallant effort.

Vihari said that he and Ashwin never realised what they were doing - in terms of how big an achievement it was. He added that both of them for about 45 overs against all odds and were able to survive on a Day 5 pitch against that bowling attack. Vihari further said that the ability to be in the present helped him because he realised that he had an injury and he can’t run. According to the Andhra-based batsman, the only thing he could do from that situation was to bat time and cut down the overs and make sure they drew that game.

Vihari reckoned that saving the game for his country was the only thing on his mind and not retaining his place in the team. The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer stated that he was only batting according to the situation of the game because he felt he owed the team that innings for the trust they have shown in him in the first couple of games and despite failing, they gave him an opportunity in the third game.

Vihari also revealed that he and Ashwin communicated in three or four languages during their match-saving partnership. The 27-year old said that he and Ashwin spoke in three or four languages when they were playing. Speaking about their partnership, Vihari opined that it was a nice and unique experience to be able to bat with him as they share a good rapport, both on and off the field.

However, he admitted that to be able to build a partnership with Ashwin, not in terms of runs, but in terms of balls was remarkable. Vihari reiterated that Ashwin was batting from one end and was facing Nathan Lyon pretty comfortably which made things easier for him as he was able to face the fast bowlers with ease. Vihari reckoned that it somehow made the equation a little simpler for them and he also credited their communication between the overs as one of the reasons for their successful partnership.

